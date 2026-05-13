Iran reportedly maintains access to missile sites along Hormuz

Iran retains access to the majority of its missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz, according to new US intelligence that contradicts previous White House statements.

The new assessment, which has been shared with lawmakers behind closed doors, suggests Iran has rebuilt operational capacity at 30 of 33 missile sites along the strait, cementing its effective control over the key waterway, The New York Times reported.

US President Donald Trump has said that Tehran’s military has been decimated, and on Tuesday insisted Washington did not “need any help” reopening the strait, despite its closure already having led to over 1 billion barrels of oil in lost supply. The energy shock caused by the blockade has prompted renewed warnings of an impending global fuel shortfall this summer.