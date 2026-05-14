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Federal workers’ mood sank under DOGE, poll finds

May 14, 2026, 5:00am EDT
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The Department of Labor
Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

After DOGE ushered in massive layoffs across the federal workforce last year, fewer government employees reported being satisfied with their job and more reported high burnout.

The results from Gallup’s analysis of its surveys and Bureau of Labor Statistics data, published Thursday, offer a glimpse into the impact of Trump’s across-the-board cuts.

A chart showing the share of US workers who report letting people go.

Federal workers were less likely than they’d been previously to trust their leaders or believe their workplace “treats people with respect.”

In the second quarter of last year, federal workers were 15 percentage points less likely than their counterparts in state and local government to report being very satisfied with their jobs. And the number of federal workers looking for a new job spiked at the start of last year.

A previous study estimated that the federal workforce contracted by 10.3% last year, or about 238,000 workers.

Morgan Chalfant
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