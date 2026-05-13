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EV imports to Africa from China surged in 2025

May 13, 2026, 8:27am EDT
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People wait at an electric vehicle (EV) power charging station in Victoria Island, Lagos.
Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters

Demand for electric vehicles in Africa is surging, as the energy crisis sparked by the war in Iran exposes the risks of overreliance on fuel imports on the continent.

In 2025, African countries imported more than 44,000 electric vehicles from China, according to China’s commerce ministry, up from more than 19,000 in 2024. A third of last year’s fleet was destined for Ethiopia, which banned imports of gas- and diesel-fueled vehicles in 2024. Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa have also launched a major push toward EV use.

Bob Wesonga, policy and investments lead at the Africa E-Mobility Alliance, told The Associated Press that EVs had already eased pressure on fuel demand. “A private EV owner now spends roughly $4 a month on charging compared to about $27 previously spent on fuel,” he said. “This creates a buffer against global oil volatility.”

A chart showing the cost of driving in Kenya per kilometer, by vehicle type.
Paige Bruton
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