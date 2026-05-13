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AI assumes larger role in US elections

May 13, 2026, 6:34pm EDT
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Daya Lopez, Luis Valdespino and Jon Villegas attend a Harlingen City Commission meeting regarding a data centre being proposed by a subsidiary of Eneus Energy in Harlingen, Texas, U.S
Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

AI is playing an increasingly prominent role in US elections.

The largest donor in this year’s midterm elections so far is venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which has expanded its interests beyond crypto to also boost pro-AI candidates, The New York Times reported.

Some politicians, by contrast, are campaigning on their opposition to data centers, which are central to the AI boom: A new Gallup survey showed 70% of Americans oppose the facilities in their area.

A high-profile Democratic congressional primary in New York City has become a proxy battle over AI regulation, with interests on both sides of the issue pouring money into the race to either back or oppose one candidate who supports curbs on the technology.

Chart showing US views on data centers
J.D. Capelouto
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