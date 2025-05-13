Events
US inks massive defense deal with Saudi Arabia

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
May 13, 2025, 11:42am EDT
Middle East
U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman pose for a group photo.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday signed a defense deal worth an estimated $142 billion, according to the White House.

The agreement, inked on the first day of Trump’s Middle East tour, includes bolstering Saudi Arabia’s air and missile defense systems, as well as support for the kingdom’s coastal and border security, the White House said.

Trump’s trip to the Gulf is centered on “business business business,” as one analyst told NBC News. Still, diplomacy remains in focus: Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly meeting with Gaza negotiators in Qatar, and a possible stop by Trump in Turkey on Thursday, where peace talks are due to take place between Ukraine and Russia.

