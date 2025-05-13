Events
Trump says he will order lifting of US sanctions on Syria

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 13, 2025, 1:28pm EDT
Middle East
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum.
Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
The News

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would order the lifting of all sanctions on Syria “to give them a chance at greatness,” a major shift in Washington’s policy toward Damascus.

The announcement — which Trump suggested was influenced by leaders in Turkey and Saudi Arabia — came a day before the US president is expected to meet with new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former rebel leader who helped topple Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa has been trying to woo Washington, reportedly recently telling a Trump ally that he wants a business deal and a Trump Tower in Damascus.

Western governments have been reluctant to ease restrictions on Syria before the new leadership meets certain humanitarian and political conditions.

