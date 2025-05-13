Trump says he will order lifting of US sanctions on Syria

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would order the lifting of all sanctions on Syria “to give them a chance at greatness,” a major shift in Washington’s policy toward Damascus.

The announcement — which Trump suggested was influenced by leaders in Turkey and Saudi Arabia — came a day before the US president is expected to meet with new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former rebel leader who helped topple Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa has been trying to woo Washington, reportedly recently telling a Trump ally that he wants a business deal and a Trump Tower in Damascus.

Western governments have been reluctant to ease restrictions on Syria before the new leadership meets certain humanitarian and political conditions.