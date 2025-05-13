Photographer charts a decade of New York City commuter life on the Staten Island Ferry

A new photography collection charts a decade of New York City commuter life on the Staten Island Ferry.

Singaporean photographer Nguan took hundreds of trips on the fleet of ships that make up the century-old service, which runs 24 hours a day and serves more than 16 million passengers every year.

The resulting compilation, All the Dreamers, sets pensive portraits of construction workers and nurses against the colorful interiors of antique vessels.

It’s also a study in natural light, which “cut[s] right through the boat and illuminate[s] everything within” as evening approaches on the ferry, Nguan told The New Yorker. “Even the most ordinary, mundane person can look iconic.”