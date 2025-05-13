Kyiv’s allies threaten further sanctions on Moscow ahead of Ukraine-Russia talks

Kyiv’s Western allies warned that Russia could face further sanctions in the coming days, amplifying the pressure on Moscow ahead of talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Turkey on Thursday.

A group of European foreign ministers on Monday joined Ukraine in calling on the Kremlin to agree a ceasefire or risk additional restrictions.

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg also warned that Washington could levy new sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin does not agree a truce with Ukraine: Kellogg is expected to attend Thursday’s talks, along with Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will also be in Turkey and was prepared to meet directly with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but Russia is expected to send other officials.