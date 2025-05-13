Israeli military to enter Gaza ‘with full force’ in coming days: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country’s military is poised to enter Gaza “with full force” in the coming days, even as Washington pushes for ceasefire and hostage return negotiations with Hamas.

“There will be no situation where we stop the war. A temporary ceasefire might happen, but we are going all the way,” Netanyahu said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement comes as US President Donald Trump tours the Middle East. With no scheduled stop in Israel, as well as the Trump administration’s apparent willingness to negotiate with Iran and its proxy groups in the region, the message to Netanyahu is clear, an analyst argued in the Financial Times: “Get with the programme. And the programme does not include forever wars with unachievable goals.”