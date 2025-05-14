How the Senate will change the ‘big, beautiful bill’

If the House passes its “big beautiful bill,” Republican senators are already eyeing some significant changes.

Several GOP senators said on Tuesday they’d like to taper some of the clean energy tax credits’ phase-outs, particularly for coal capture and nuclear tax credits. “To have such a short window makes it difficult for investment to follow,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Some senators also said they don’t love some of the House’s language on Medicaid cuts. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she’s “inclined” to support the bill’s work requirements, but worries that “the way provider taxes are treated would be very harmful to Maine’s hospitals.”

And Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., predicted there could be some “headwinds” from incorporating Trump’s campaign promises, like cutting taxes on tips and overtime: “I’m OK with getting [those] done. I’m just not sure that we should use reconciliation to do it.”