Elliott’s Arconic chapter draws to a close, ten years later

One of the longest, strangest, and most profitable activist campaigns in memory has come to a quiet end. Elliott Management partner Dave Miller quietly stepped off the board of Howmet Aerospace last week, closing the books on a corporate battle that captivated and bemused Wall Street and inspired a Succession subplot.

Howmet is one of three companies that emerged from Alcoa, the aluminum giant in which Elliott took a stake in 2015. The hedge fund pushed the company to split in two: Alcoa, which mined aluminum, and Arconic, which made things with it.

Arconic continued to struggle, prompting Elliott to launch an extremely memorable proxy fight in 2016 that involved the activist mailing video tablets to shareholders to watch its pitch — something HBO writers would later steal as a plot point for Waystar Royco’s own boardroom battle. Arconic’s CEO responded by couriering a letter to Elliott founder Paul Singer containing vague, and vaguely extortionate references about a fountain serenade during a World Cup trip. Arconic fired its CEO, gave Elliott board seats, spun off a division that was later sold to Apollo, and turned its remaining business into a $64 billion aerospace juggernaut, Howmet.

Miller’s departure from Howmet’s board caps a highly lucrative play for Elliott’s investors: the hedge fund’s stake was worth around $1 billion in 2017. Eight years later, that same position would be worth roughly $8.4 billion, based on Semafor’s calculations. A spokesperson for Elliott declined to comment on the matter.