Dynasty feuds dominate Philippines elections

A feud between two powerful Philippines dynasties dominated midterm elections this week, with results suggesting a weakening of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr’s grip on power.

Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte both won in 2022 but have since fallen out spectacularly: Duterte faces impeachment over an alleged assassination attempt, while Marcos had Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, imprisoned for alleged human rights abuses.

The results so far favor the Dutertes, with Rodrigo winning a mayoral race from jail and Marcos Jr’s supporters underperforming in their own elections — though they appear to have won enough seats to proceed with impeachment efforts against Sara Duterte.

AD

She is the frontrunner for 2028 presidential elections, but would be ineligible to run if impeached.