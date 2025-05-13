Xi tells Latam to stand united in face of US trade pressure

Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged Latin American powers to “stand united” while warning against “bullying and hegemonism,” a veiled reference to trade pressure from the US.

The remarks at a summit in Beijing — Xi’s first since China and the US agreed to lower tit-for-tat tariffs — underscore how the superpowers compete for influence in Washington’s backyard, even as they step back from their trade war.

China is the main trading partner for a growing number of Latin American countries, doubling its trade in goods with the continent over the past decade.

Yet Latin American leaders remain cautious on dealing with Beijing, fearing both the dumping of low-cost goods in their countries as well as the risk of angering Washington.