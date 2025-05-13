Bipartisan bill would push back on China’s influence

Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate tell Semafor they plan to introduce a new bill today that would seek to limit China’s reach by strengthening the United States’ relationships with the Pacific Islands.

“Supporting our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific is essential to combatting the Chinese Communist Party’s influence and to our long-term national security,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

She’s sponsoring the legislation alongside Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa and Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, plus Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, the Republican delegate from American Samoa.

The measure would direct the executive branch to develop a formal strategy for engaging the islands and empower it to extend them some diplomatic immunities, among other things.

The legislation comes as the White House agreed this week to temporarily slash tariffs on China while the countries continue trade negotiations.