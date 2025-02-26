DOGE will be on the ballot in this year’s biggest election

Abigail Spanberger couldn’t believe what she heard from the Republican governor she hopes to succeed.

Term-limited Gov. Glenn Youngkin gathered reporters on Monday to announce Virginia Has Jobs, an online portal that he said might help the commonwealth’s 144,000-odd federal workers find new employment — whether or not they’re hit by the Trump administration’s layoffs. Youngkin tried to convey to those workers that “we care about them, and we value them, and we want them to find that next chapter,” a message that astounded Spanberger.

“Frankly, it’s out of touch with the real concerns that people have,” the former congresswoman told Semafor of Youngkin’s response to the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

“It’s discounting the livelihoods and the mission to which people have devoted themselves,” added Spanberger, who’s running for governor this year. “And I think it’s divorced from the real responsibility of the governor of Virginia, which is to stand up for Virginia jobs.”

Two states, Virginia and New Jersey, will elect new governors in November. And both races will become political bellwethers, as they typically do one year after presidential elections; the party holding the White House has often struggled to win them. Most recently, Youngkin’s 2021 win in a state that had leaned against the GOP came as an almost expected earthquake that spelled future troubles for former President Joe Biden.

This year, it’s DOGE and the prospect of still more federal worker layoffs becoming a Democratic pińata. Spanberger’s nascent campaign is already finding worried government employees at stop after stop in a state where federal workers abound, turning their firings into a significant economic blow.

“I had a woman who owns a tattoo parlor and piercing shop in Virginia Beach come to me with concerns about the impact on her, because of the threats of these firings on her customers,” Spanberger recalled.

“I have spoken with owner associations of convenience stores in northern and central Virginia, where they are already seeing reductions in their sales,” she added, “and they’re deeply worried that it will continue as firings continue and threats of firings continue.”