Russia replaces defense minister in surprise cabinet shakeup

Russian President Vladimir Putin reshuffled his defense team in Moscow, a move that caught some observers by surprise, even as Russian troops made significant battlefield progress in Ukraine.

On Sunday Putin replaced his longtime Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with the economist and First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov. Shoigu, a firm Putin ally, is set to be appointed as secretary of Russia’s powerful Security Council, taking over from Nikolai Patrushev, another close aide to the president. It’s unclear what role Patrushev will step into.

In Ukraine, funding delays and dwindling manpower have led to a “difficult” situation for Ukrainian troops, a top military official told The Guardian this weekend. Russian troops are furthering their advances, and Moscow now controls more of Ukraine than it has at any point since its Feb. 2022 invasion.