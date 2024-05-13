Pentagon official quits over US support for Israel’s war in Gaza

A United States Department of Defense official announced his resignation today, marking a rare public departure from the Pentagon over the Biden administration’s Israel policy.

Harrison Mann is an executive officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency, which collects military intelligence. In his letter of resignation, Mann said the government’s “nearly unqualified support” for Israel has “enabled and empowered the killing and starvation of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians,” and that he believed his work “unquestionably contributed to that support.” “This has caused me incredible shame and guilt,” Mann wrote in a redacted version of his resignation letter shared on LinkedIn.

Mann adds to the growing number of government officials who have publicly resigned over the Biden administration’s Israel policy, including officials from the State Department, Education Department, and USAID. Many more reportedly resigned quietly. “I have seen a clear uptick in non-public resignations in the past few weeks,” a former State Department official who resigned in November told Politico, adding that more will likely follow.