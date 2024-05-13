Melinda French Gates resigns from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates said Monday she is resigning from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which she founded with her former husband Bill Gates. She is stepping down on June 7 with a $12.5 billion agreement that she will use for future projects independent of the charity.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly,” she posted on X. “I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world.”

“The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of philanthropy,” she added, saying that the $12.5 billion will be committed to work “on behalf of women and families,” the details of which she will share later.

With an endowment of over $50 billion, the Gates Foundation is estimated to be among the biggest private charitable organizations in the world, and has played a critical role in expanding healthcare and education access across the developing world.

Gates’ departure was not entirely unexpected: Following their 2021 divorce, the former couple said that they had agreed that Melinda would step down as co-chair if after two years either one concluded they could not work together.

Bill had also agreed at the time to give Melinda “personal resources” for her to continue her philanthropic work, which the foundation said would be separate from its endowment.