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Intelligence for the New World Economy
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US inflation jumps to 3.8%, the highest level in three years

May 12, 2026, 9:59am EDT
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Gasoline prices are displayed as fuel costs continues to climb close to record setting territory in Encinitas, California.
Mike Blake/Reuters

US inflation jumped to 3.8% in April, its highest level since 2023, largely driven by surging fuel prices sparked by the Iran war. Core inflation, which removes volatile energy and food prices, also rose to 2.8%.

“US inflation is close to peaking, but that does not mean relief is imminent,” an economist told the Financial Times, adding that unpredictable oil prices could lead to a more persistent energy shock.

A survey of chief executives published Monday showed that, on average, they expect to see inflation running at 3.7% over the next year.

The data comes at a critical moment for the US Federal Reserve, as incoming chair Kevin Warsh will be caught between fighting higher prices and US President Donald Trump’s calls to cut interest rates. 

Paige Bruton
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