Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

SK official proposes AI dividend for citizens, spooking investors

May 12, 2026, 6:19pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index.
Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

A top South Korean official proposed that citizens should share in the profits of the country’s AI chip boom.

Samsung and SK Hynix have seen huge profits and soaring share prices as demand for semiconductors surges. Kim Yong-beom’s suggestion that some of that windfall should be redistributed to support basic income programs for rural communities and startup funding for young people, spooked investors, but AI leaders themselves have suggested similar proposals.

Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Elon Musk have suggested some sort of universal basic income (or “universal high income,” in some formulations) funded by taxes on AI companies.

Bill Gates, back in 2017, floated a “robot tax” on companies automating workers’ jobs away.

Tom Chivers
AD