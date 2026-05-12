Palestinian former prisoners report sexual abuse

Palestinian prisoners have been subject to widespread sexual violence in Israeli detention, according to a New York Times report that supports similar findings from the UN alleging such abuse has become “standard operating procedure.”

Former detainees told the Times’ Nicholas Kristof that they were repeatedly abused with batons, while other rights groups have said that police dogs were trained and used in the rape of detainees.

A separate new report published this week by a human rights expert, meanwhile, catalogued sexual violence by Hamas during and after the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, a document which CNN said offered “the most comprehensive body of evidence yet of sexual and gender-based violence against women, men, and children” in the assault.