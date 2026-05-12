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OpenAI launches cybersecuity model to rival Anthropic’s Mythos

May 12, 2026, 7:04am EDT
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An OpenAI logo.
Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo/Reuters

OpenAI launched its own cybersecurity initiative in response to Anthropic’s.

The ChatGPT-maker’s recent GPT-5.5-Cyber model, like Anthropic’s Mythos, can detect vulnerabilities in most software. Mythos was only released to a select few organizations to help them patch problems; OpenAI will do likewise.

Almost all the institutions with access to Mythos have been US-based, and Europe is worried about being behind the security curve as open-source cyber-capable models reach hostile actors.

Europe’s strict tech regulation might be a factor: The EU is considering banning US tech giants from handling government data, which may not encourage those same firms to offer their services to strengthen European cybersecurity.

Tom Chivers
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