OpenAI launches cybersecuity model to rival Anthropic’s Mythos

OpenAI launched its own cybersecurity initiative in response to Anthropic’s.

The ChatGPT-maker’s recent GPT-5.5-Cyber model, like Anthropic’s Mythos, can detect vulnerabilities in most software. Mythos was only released to a select few organizations to help them patch problems; OpenAI will do likewise.

Almost all the institutions with access to Mythos have been US-based, and Europe is worried about being behind the security curve as open-source cyber-capable models reach hostile actors.

Europe’s strict tech regulation might be a factor: The EU is considering banning US tech giants from handling government data, which may not encourage those same firms to offer their services to strengthen European cybersecurity.