AI tensions loom over Trump-Xi meeting

AI is on the agenda for the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping summit this week, but analysts say it’s unlikely Beijing will cave on agreeing to significant guardrails around the technology.

The meeting comes as both countries race to create and adopt new AI models amid mounting cybersecurity fears. Anthropic last month refused to give Beijing access to its new too-risky-to-release model, The New York Times reported, a sign of how the superpowers’ deepening tech rivalry could imperil their leaders’ talks on AI safety.

Investors are expecting trade tensions to be on the backburner at the summit, and are focused instead on possible chip export control discussions, Reuters wrote. “The only thing worth monitoring is development around AI,” a Beijing-based fund manager said.