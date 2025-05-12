Events
Trump pushes drug companies to cut prices voluntarily

Mathias Hammer
May 12, 2025, 4:14pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures on the day he signs an executive order on prescription drug pricing, next to U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2025.
Nathan Howard/Reuters
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday aimed at cutting prescription drug costs, but experts questioned its scope and efficacy.

The order directs the administration to work with drugmakers to set prices at levels similar to those paid by other developed countries, or face possible restrictions on imports and access to materials: Many nations with single-payer healthcare systems, such as in Europe, have negotiated lower prices for drugs.

It’s unclear whether the order covers only Medicaid and Medicare, or if it applies more broadly, The Wall Street Journal noted.

Americans are unlikely to see lower costs any time soon, one expert told The Associated Press, as any actions taken to force companies to cut prices will likely have “a very long timeline, some of which could potentially, years in the future, lower drug prices.”

