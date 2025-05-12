Trump heads to Gulf for dealmaking

US President Donald Trump heads to the Gulf this week on a visit aimed at reaching security and technology deals, with his own family’s business dealings not far from the spotlight.

Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, which have collectively promised to invest more than $2 trillion in the US since he came to office. In return, Gulf states want concessions on chip sales and nuclear cooperation, Semafor’s Mohammed Sergie wrote.

The Gulf is Trump’s “happy place” because its leaders won’t criticize him, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies noted. That is helpful, given controversies surrounding Qatar’s offered donation of a presidential jet and his family’s crypto dealings in the region.