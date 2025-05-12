The new Republican ‘MAGA Account’ has a surprising architect: Ted Cruz

One of the most consequential new proposals in the House GOP’s massive tax plan may carry a Donald Trump-inspired name — but it’s Ted Cruz’s brainchild.

The “money account for growth and advancement,” otherwise known as a “MAGA Account,” surprised plenty of tax policy mavens when it appeared in the long-awaited Republican bill released on Monday. It popped up, however, thanks to more than a year of intraparty advocacy by the Texas GOP senator.

Cruz initially used the name “Invest America” for his idea to seed tax-advantaged investment accounts with $1,000 for every newborn baby with a Social Security number, naming it after the coalition of businesses and philanthropists pushing the idea. It got a Trump-friendly rebrand on its way to the House Ways and Means committee’s tax cut measure; Cruz doesn’t mind that at all.

“You can call it anything you like. What is powerful is enabling every child in America to have an investment account and a stake in the American free enterprise system,” he told Semafor in an interview on Monday, after spending last week pitching his colleagues directly on it.

The basic idea is this: The money in each US child’s account can accumulate interest and value by investing in equities while friends, family and employers are free to contribute up to $5,000 annually. By the time accountholders are adults, they would hold onto their tens of thousands of dollars in gains to use on education, start a business or buy a home.

After months of discussions with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith and the White House, Cruz said the inclusion of his proposal in the party’s first draft is a big step toward a tax bill with “legacy” provisions that voters will notice for the long term. The president “weighed in directly to include this provision,” Cruz said.

He added that his plan’s “multifold” purpose would eventually allow all Americans “to experience the miracle of compound interest” and “help produce new capitalists.”

“There are many Americans who don’t own stocks or bonds, are not invested in the market, and may not feel particularly invested in the American free enterprise system. This will give everyone a stake,” Cruz said.

The first draft of the House’s tax legislation would tax distributions from the account at the capital gains rate, according to a committee summary. It also differs sharply from previous Democratic proposals for “baby bonds” proposals that would not allow investments in the private equities markets.

“That is just a government program, where this is very much designed to get the next generation to invest in the market,” Cruz said of the Democratic idea.

“You see a lot of young people who in public opinion surveys, say they have a negative view of capitalism and they embrace socialism,” he added. “And what is powerful about this is, when every child has invested, it’s no longer an abstract idea.”