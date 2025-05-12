Kenya’s government tries to control the narrative on finance bill to avoid fresh protests

Kenya’s government has deployed an elaborate communications strategy in a bid to control the narrative around its latest finance bill, the annual tax plan that last year triggered deadly nationwide protests and calls for the president’s resignation.

The government, which blames misinformation for last year’s widespread demonstrations, is banking on the approach to avoid a similar scenario this year, two sources in the administration told Semafor. The plan combines appearances by public officials on mainstream TV and radio stations to explain the bill, town halls, and the use of social media influencers to shape messaging on platforms including X and Facebook.

It is a markedly different approach from the previous year when President William Ruto’s messaging focused on the need to make tough decisions to pay off Kenya’s significant external debt.

The protests last year fueled a 450% rise in abductions and a similar spike in extrajudicial killings in 2024, according to a new report by civil society coalition Missing Voices. The protests, which saw at least 50 people killed and hundreds injured, were triggered by frustration over proposals that would hike various existing taxes and introduce new ones.

While this year’s edition of the bill notably leans away from the introduction of new taxes, it still contains provisions — such as a shift on VAT — that could raise the prices of items such as drugs, motorbikes, and mobile phones, potentially fueling public discontent

“There is a feeling within the administration that they were not prepared for the backlash when they published the bill last year,” said one senior communications official who spoke on condition of anonymity.