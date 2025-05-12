Hamas to release last living US hostage

Hamas will today release the last living US hostage still held in Gaza.

The expected handover, on the eve of US President Donald Trump’s arrival in the Middle East, comes amid growing tension between the US leader and his once-close ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump himself characterized the hostage’s release as “a step taken in good faith… to put an end to this very brutal war,” a remark which Haaretz’s chief diplomatic correspondent noted “directly contradicts the stated intentions” of Netanyahu’s government, which is readying a new ground offensive on Gaza.

The ongoing conflict — as well as US negotiations with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program — is “testing the relationship of the two men,” The New York Times said.