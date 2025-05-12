Battery giant CATL hopes to raise 4B in Hong Kong listing

The Chinese battery giant CATL will go public in Hong Kong, hoping to raise $4 billion.

CATL, the world’s biggest battery producer, has grown rapidly thanks to China’s domestic electric-vehicle boom, soaring global demand for battery storage, and its own relentless focus on research and development.

The listing is expected to be Hong Kong’s biggest this year: Several mainland Chinese companies are applying for share offerings in the city thanks to its attractive valuations and policies, the South China Morning Post reported. CATL is under scrutiny in Washington over national security fears, but has expanded rapidly in Europe and elsewhere.