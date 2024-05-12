Egypt joins South Africa’s genocide case against Israel as Rafah operation grows

Egypt said it would join South Africa in an International Court of Justice case alleging that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. The decision was made “in light of the worsening severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs letter posted to X on Sunday stated.

The decision comes as negotiations in Egypt between Israel and Hamas faltered once more; it’s unclear how Egypt’s role as a mediator might change going forward. Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden said if Hamas released Israeli hostages a ceasefire would be more possible, but Hamas said the comments threatened to “setback” negotiations even as international calls to reach an agreement mount amid concerns over Gazans in Rafah.

Aid is a major point of contention: The Israel Defense Forces said it has taken control of the Gaza side of the Egypt-Rafah border crossing, a crucial artery for humanitarian aid already in short supply. Some 300,000 people have fled the city, once a haven for displaced Gazans.

As the offensive continues, the matter of US-provided munitions is also becoming more salient: A report to Congress suggested Israeli forces had potentially violated international humanitarian law using US weapons. On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if Israel launches a full military operation on Rafah, certain systems won’t be supported or supplied due to “real concerns about the way they’re used” unless Israel has a “clear, credible plan to protect civilians.”