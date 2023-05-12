Pro-Trump PAC hits Ron DeSantis over Fair Tax in new ad

Maga Inc., the Trump-aligned Super PAC, is out with a new ad this morning titled “Versus” that hits Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his past support for a Fair Tax bill, which would replace much of the current U.S. tax code with a national sales tax levied on every purchase.

“Trump versus DeSantis: On taxes,” a voice says in the ad as a rotating background of photos flashes on screen. “In Congress, Ron DeSantis pushed a 23% national sales tax, where the middle class pays more. 90% of families would get a tax hike if DeSantis replaced the current system. President Trump cut taxes — a lot.”

It’s the latest attack from Trump or his allies targeting votes and sponsored bills from DeSantis’ time in Congress, where he was part of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. The ad begins airing on Fox News this morning and Newsmax later in the day. Starting Saturday, it will also be featured on CNN, a Maga Inc. spokesman told Semafor.