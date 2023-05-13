How not to regulate the web

These sprawling efforts are confused and likely to have profound unintended consequences. The U.K.’s Online Safety Bill is a case in point. It wants to force platforms to moderate illegal or harmful content. But some platforms — notably the messaging apps WhatsApp and Signal — have no idea what content they contain, because messages sent on them are “end-to-end encrypted.” The only people who can read the messages are the sender and the recipient.

To comply with the Online Safety Bill — or the U.S. and EU equivalents — WhatsApp would have to give the government a “backdoor” to allow it to break that encryption. That would hugely impair the security of the system, a cryptography engineer told me. Even if you trust the government’s intentions, you shouldn’t trust its cybersecurity: Government computer systems are vast, leaky, and easily hacked.

Half of the British population uses WhatsApp, but because 98% of WhatsApp’s users are outside the U.K., the Meta-owned app says it will block U.K.-based users rather than compromise the security of the app. If the U.S. and EU go ahead with their own bills, they may well face a similar result: Even the U.S. only accounts for 4% of WhatsApp’s global use.

Perhaps losing access to WhatsApp would be a price worth paying if the bill genuinely reduced harm. But experts I spoke to say that that’s unlikely. Bills like the U.K.’s don’t define what “harm” means, Andrew Przybylski of the Oxford Internet Institute told me. Are we concerned about psychological wellbeing? Mental illness? Crime? All of the above? Imagine, he says, pushing an “offline safety bill” which tries to prevent everything from car accidents to credit card fraud, all without any clear idea of what the underlying metric of “harm” is. The EU and U.S. legislation faces similar problems.

And these huge pieces of legislation also take many years to actually pass and be implemented, so “even if by some magic they work,” says Pete Etchells, an internet psychology professor at Bath Spa University, “they’ll only work for the tech we have. In three years they’ll be obsolete.”