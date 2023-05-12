Basketball star Dwight Howard becomes latest celebrity to apologize for Taiwan comments

Former NBA player Dwight Howard has become the latest celebrity to face backlash from Chinese nationalists after releasing a promotional video in which he described Taiwan as a "country."

The eight-time NBA All-Star has become an icon on the self-governing island — which China regards as a breakaway province — since he joined Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards last year. On Thursday he appeared on a video promoting a sweepstake, alongside Taiwan's vice president, for fans to spend a night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building.

“Since I came to Taiwan, I’ve gained a whole new appreciation of this country." Howard said. "This place makes me feel so much love."

Following intense criticism from the mainland, the former Los Angeles Lakers player apologized on Friday.

“Where I’m from, if I say I wanna go to the country, it doesn’t mean that place is a country. It’s just how we talk,” he told reporters. “If I offended anyone in China I apologize. It was not my intention to harm anyone with what I said in the commercial."

Howard is not the first celebrity to apologize over Taiwan comments. Here's a look at how others have landed themselves in hot water.