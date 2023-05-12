AI gives startups an opening to disrupt Google search

Artificial intelligence is spurring startups like Perplexity.ai to challenge Google’s dominance in search, which they see as more vulnerable than at any point in the product’s 25-year history.

Google could have copied Perplexity, a new kind of search engine that answers queries in paragraph form and cites source material with research-style footnotes.

Instead, Google’s new generative AI-powered search engine unveiled Wednesday preserves much of its traditional style (and, therefore, its core business model), complete with a list of links and a lot of advertising. It will also live separately from core search, inside “Google Labs,” billing it as an experiment.

“That shows they’re not brave enough to revamp search yet,” said Perplexity co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas in an interview. When he saw Google’s new products, his nervousness turned into relief.

Large language models (LLMs), which power services like ChatGPT, have created an internet search conundrum for companies dependent on ad revenue like Google. Users have turned to chatbots to find one answer, instead of dozens of search results with related advertising.

“Soon enough, the traditional 10 blue links on a search engine results page will seem as archaic as dial-up internet and rotary phones,” Sridhar Ramaswamy, former head of Google search and co-founder of Neeva, a new search engine powered by AI, told Semafor.