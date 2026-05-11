Young Americans pessimistic about job market, survey finds

Young Americans are more pessimistic about the US job market than their older counterparts, an unusual trend relative to other wealthy countries.

Last year, 43% of Americans between the ages of 15 and 34 said it was a good time to find a job where they live, according to Gallup, a 12-point decline from the prior year and 21 points lower than the share of adults 55 and up who said the same.

In contrast, young people living in other OECD countries are more positive on the job market than their older counterparts. Only in China, Serbia, the UAE, Hong Kong, and Norway is the share of young adults feeling optimistic at least 10 points below older adults.

Because the poll was taken last year, it’s unclear whether recent signs of job growth have brightened young Americans’ perspectives.