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Trump’s favorite tenor secures another Saudi-backed gig

May 11, 2026, 8:13am EDT
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Andrea Bocelli meets President Donald Trump in October 2025. whitehouse.gov.

Trump’s favorite tenor secured another Saudi-backed gig, this time in Rome. Andrea Bocelli, who serenaded the president in the Oval Office last October and performed a private White House concert in December, appeared alongside the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir last Friday at the Temple of Venus and Roma in the Italian capital, in a concert hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

The evening brought together 32 Saudi musicians and 30 members of a local youth orchestra, and included a commission called “Al-Hijr and Rome,” exploring centuries of cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy. Bocelli has performed in the kingdom on numerous occasions, including several times in AlUla’s Maraya concert hall.

Manal Albarakati
AD