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Spain calls for creation of EU army amid US unreliability

May 11, 2026, 6:32pm EDT
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Paratroopers of Spanish army 6th airborne brigade walk to their positions after landing during NATO U.S. led “Swift Response 2025” military exercise near Daugavpils.
Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Spain called for the creation of an EU army, part of a broader shift toward European sovereignty.

“We cannot be waking up every morning wondering what the US will do next,” the country’s foreign minister told Politico.

Calls for European armies date back to the 1950s, but the wars in Ukraine and Iran have made it politically more palatable and financially more viable, with Brussels and member states readying $943 billlon in defense spending by 2030.

Tech will be more difficult to decouple: European businesses are reliant on US digital services, and Washington is increasingly using that leverage. “The scale of Europe’s dependence… is only just beginning to dawn on citizens and policymakers,” the Financial Times reported.

Chart showing select NATO member military spending as share of GDP for 2025
Tom Chivers
AD