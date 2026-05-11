South African firm scoops equity assets worth $120 million

South African investment manager Sango Capital acquired equity assets valued at $120 million from a non-African investor that held interests in multiple African investment funds but is now exiting the continent as part of a rebalance of its global portfolio, Sango’s co-founder and partner Richard Okello told Semafor. It is the first in what he said will be a number of deals this year as Africa’s secondaries market gradually takes off.

The acquisition was completed this month at a price below the assets’ value, Okello said, and Sango financed the deal by using both its own capital and fresh funding raised from commercial investors. The transaction will see the firm take over the exiting investor’s stakes in four funds that had made about 30 investments in companies that are operating in 14 African countries, the company said. Sango did not disclose the name of the selling firm, citing confidentiality agreements.

The deal “signals to the rest of the world that large-ticket secondaries transactions are feasible in Africa,” and provides evidence that global investors can make money on their multimillion-dollar bets in Africa, Okello said. Sango is pursuing other deals that will be “two to three times” what they have done this year and involve assets with net value of at least $200 million, he said.