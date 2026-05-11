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Rare earths and Iran war give China upper hand in US talks, experts say

May 11, 2026, 6:29pm EDT
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Xi Jinping
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Beijing has a strong hand to play against US President Donald Trump in this week’s summit, analysts said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has “displayed confidence in going toe-to-toe” with Trump, The Washington Post wrote, while China is “locked and loaded” for another economic fight, an expert told The New York Times.

China has the upper hand because of its dominance in rare earths and diplomatic leverage in the Iran war, which could allow Beijing to extract concessions, a prominent commentator argued.

Trump’s advisers are “concerned he’s heading into a summit he’s not adequately prepared for,” Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer wrote in a note.

But Washington still has an advantage through its superiority in chips and AI, a former US diplomat argued.

J.D. Capelouto
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