Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Passengers test positive as hantavirus response criticized

May 11, 2026, 6:50am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The MV Hondius.
Hannah McKay/Reuters

Authorities are tracing more than 90 passengers exposed to hantavirus who disembarked from the cruise ship hit by a deadly outbreak, two of whom already tested positive.

The World Health Organization recommends a 42-day quarantine after exposure to the virus, which usually spreads via rodent feces but sometimes human-to-human, because symptoms can be slow to appear. But dozens of passengers left the ship without being tested.

A widespread outbreak is unlikely, but the official response has been “incompetent,” the science writer Kelsey Piper argued.

Even if there is only a one-in-100 chance that this leads to a pandemic, one-in-100 events happen, and if this is the response then we are “doomed to, eventually, get an unlucky roll.”

Tom Chivers
AD