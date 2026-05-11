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Iran war to overshadow Trump-Xi meeting in Beijing

May 11, 2026, 6:43am EDT
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Trump and Xi.
Tingshu Wang/File Photo/Reuters

The Iran war will likely overshadow a litany of bilateral disputes during talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week.

Washington and Beijing disagree on issues including defense, technology, and trade, with tensions between the superpowers ratcheting up in recent weeks: The US has sanctioned Chinese refineries, while Beijing has tightened rules on supply chains.

But the Middle East conflict is sapping Trump’s power, The Wall Street Journal wrote, and he will push China to use its leverage over Iran to agree a truce. US officials have nevertheless sought to temper expectations over making any significant progress on that, or indeed any other key issue.

Prashant Rao
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