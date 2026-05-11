Google spots AI-assisted ‘zero-day’ cyberattack

Google said it identified a cyberattack that relied on AI to detect a previously unknown bug.

The tech giant said it’s the first time it has seen AI involved in a “zero-day attack,” which exploits a vulnerability that the company was unaware of.

“We believe this is the tip of the iceberg,” a Google security analyst said. Experts, as well as AI companies themselves, have warned of the danger that advanced AI systems could pose to cyber defenses; Anthropic held off on releasing its latest model for that exact reason.

While such fears could push the US and China — fierce technological rivals — to discuss AI safety, Beijing has little incentive to slow down, Semafor’s tech editor noted.