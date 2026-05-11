China sets new EV, hybrid record

China last month exported more EVs and plug-in hybrids than gasoline and diesel cars combined for the first time, underscoring the country’s growing global dominance in clean energy transport.

While domestic sales have contracted, international demand remains robust, with so-called new-energy vehicle exports rising to 400,000 in April despite Western countries imposing import restrictions.

Meanwhile, falling prices sparked by excessive competition in the industry — China has more than 100 EV manufacturers — have helped spark a rapid transition to low-emissions cars even in low-income nations: Although from a low base, the number of EVs in Bolivia has grown almost sixfold in the last five years, with many buyers turning to Chinese imports.