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Airlines lower some fares amid falling demand

May 11, 2026, 6:38pm EDT
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Workers refuel a plane at Belgrade Nikola Tesla airport as airports across Central and Eastern Europe are bracing for potential jet fuel shortages and flight disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis
Zorana Jevtic/Reuters

Airlines are lowering prices for some European flights after customers hesitated to book tickets amid the Iran war.

Fears of a jet fuel shortage — and subsequent flight cuts and airfare hikes — have led many to hold off on booking summer travel. But a Financial Times analysis of flights to popular Southern European destinations suggests airlines are now trying to incentivize buyers with lower fares.

Some US airlines have raised fares because of the fuel crunch, but experts say demand remains strong among Americans for summer trips. Rather than give up travel altogether, many consumers are instead looking for lower-budget options.

Chart showing US jet fuel weekly average spot price
J.D. Capelouto
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