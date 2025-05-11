Events
Zelenskyy says he is ready to meet with Putin

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
May 11, 2025, 2:11pm EDT
Europe
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
The News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey this week, in what could mark a turning point for the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s pledge that he will “be waiting for Putin… Personally,” came a day after European leaders gathered in Kyiv to pressure Moscow to accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Kyiv had previously said it wouldn’t enter into direct talks with Moscow without a truce already in place — to do otherwise was seen as “a show of weakness; of Ukraine and its partners blinking first,” The Economist wrote.

But the Ukrainian leader likely does not want to lose favor with US President Donald Trump: Just before Zelenskyy’s announcement Sunday, Trump had again urged him to meet with Putin.

