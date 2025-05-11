Events
US, China tease ‘substantial’ trade talk progress

J.D. Capelouto
May 11, 2025, 6:12pm EDT
East Asia
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Keystone/EDA/Martial Trezzini/Handout via Reuters
The News

The US touted “substantial progress” following two days of trade talks with China in Switzerland, with details of a possible deal set to be announced Monday.

The outcome of the meeting — which US President Donald Trump characterized as “a total reset,” without going into specifics — could have vast ramifications for the global economy.

Trump’s China tariffs have upended international trade, disrupted supply chains, and sent shockwaves through markets.

Yet even if Washington does reduce duties on Beijing from 145% to 80%, as Trump has suggested, many companies would still struggle to return to business as usual, experts warned.

