Sanders adviser Stephanie Kelton praises Trump’s tax hike suggestion

As President Donald Trump flirts with breaching Republican orthodoxy by letting tax cuts expire for some higher earners, he’s found support from the lead economic adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

Stephanie Kelton, an economist at Stony Brook University who drew affection and derision for arguing that policymakers should ignore the federal deficit, said in an interview with Semafor that Trump is targeting the right group for a tax bracket of 39.6% if he wants to avoid inflation.

Trump’s proposals to cut taxes on Social Security, tips and overtime are “likely to be stimulative,” she said. “You have to think seriously about the potential for inflation.”

Kelton, who is also a fellow at the Vermont senator’s Sanders Institute, said Trump’s flotation of keeping current, higher marginal tax rates for new tax brackets for people making $1 million to $2.5 million “is directionally correct.”

“It’s the right idea for mitigating the inflation risk,” she said.