PR pros have discovered how to influence the chatbots: Talk to a journalist

As the sprawling public relations industry scrambles to figure out how to buffer its clients’ brands and reputations through the new medium of artificial intelligence chatbots, some firms have reached a surprising conclusion: The best way to get your client’s message into the output of ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and the rest is by talking to journalists.

Firms, whose services now often include regularly testing clients’ reputations with AI models, are finding that authoritative publications — including declining local news outlets and specialist trade journals — shape the results of chatbot queries about a given company far more powerfully than a social media campaign or Reddit thread could. The result is a striking reversal of the status quo at a moment when PR executives had begun to enjoy the social media-era option of ignoring journalists entirely.

“Earned media still matters, but not the way people think,” said Carreen Winters, who leads the reputation practice at MikeWorldWide, using the trade term for independent reporting.

The firm is launching a service this week called “PreBunk” that’s designed, according to a draft press release shared with Semafor, to provide an “ongoing proactive ‘education’ of the LLMs about your company and its reputation.”

Consumers, according to Winters, say, “I’m not going to trust earned media — I’m going to trust the internet.” But these LLMs’ sources lead back to journalism, something she said can sometimes be a hard sell to executives who thought they no longer had to deal with pesky reporters.

“Sometimes it’s a small trade publication that your client has said, ‘Nobody reads that anymore,‘” she said. “Sometimes it’s a hometown newspaper.”

Other firms are reaching similar conclusions. “Earned media and owned content [that is, pages on a company’s own website] are the primary drivers of how GenAI platforms recommend and describe brands and products. It’s not even close,” said Brian Buchwald, who leads Edelman’s global product, data and AI strategy. He said the firm carefully tracks the sources of LLM answers, which vary widely based on industry and brand. LLMs’ assessments of an enterprise tech company’s reputation, for instance, drew from Wall Street Journal coverage and research reports from Gartner.

“You can make a big difference very quickly with the right content and campaign choices and who writes about it,” he said.

Rand Fishkin, the founder of the audience research firm SparkToro, wrote last year that, for instance, LLMs appear to rely heavily on professional review sites like Eater when recommending restaurants. For brands looking to stand out, “that’s gonna be a PR process and a pitch process, but is it worthwhile? Absolutely,” he wrote.

He recently headlined another post: “Unpopular Opinion: Public Relations is the Future of Marketing.”





