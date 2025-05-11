Pope Leo XIV divides Wikipedia volunteer editors

Wikipedia’s army of editors are in a war of words over how to best define the new pope.

Volunteer contributors to the online encyclopedia are divided over whether to call the Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV the “first American pope” — Francis was from South America — and whether Leo can be called Peruvian, because he has citizenship and lived there for years: “Stop treating this like some competition and stick to the facts,” one editor wrote.

They also disagreed over how to address the new pontiff’s views on issues he has not publicly discussed in detail.

Indeed, Leo has long “been skilled at placing himself in the middle whenever there are warring factions,” Irish author Colm Tóibín argued. “He can’t be called conservative and he can’t be called too liberal.”