Tensions remain amid uneasy India-Pakistan truce

A US-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan appeared to hold Sunday, even as Islamabad and New Delhi traded accusations that the other had breached the deal.

Saturday’s agreement halted what had become the worst outbreak of fighting between the nuclear-armed countries in decades, triggered by the killing of dozens of tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last month — an attack India had linked to Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump said he was “very proud” of New Delhi and Islamabad for agreeing to a ceasefire, promising that Washington would “increase trade, substantially,” with both countries.